Medford council

The Medford City Council met on Monday evening to discuss a variety of topics, including a tax levy increase, an LED sign and amending a city code. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Medford’s tax levy could increase by 6% in 2023, according to City Clerk Beth Jackson. The City Council’s unanimous approval sets the most that the city of Medford can increase the levy for 2023.

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

