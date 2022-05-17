It all started with a group of teachers who wanted to expand opportunities for their students by bringing them out of the classroom and into the sunshine.
Years later, the garden at McKinley Elementary in Owatonna continues to develop and flourish thanks to various grants located by school staff and generous donations by businesses and individuals in the community. Recently, a grant mixed with a couple donations have allowed the garden to once again grow.
“People are really interested in continuing this outdoor learning space and STEAM-type learning here,” said Val Seath, a second-grade teacher at McKinley who has been actively involved in the garden for a number of years. “People in the school and in the community have continued to improve our outdoor garden space over the last few years — it’s growing every year.”
On Tuesday, a crew from Wolff and Sons, Inc. — a lawn care service based in Owatonna — finished constructing a new fence around the school’s garden. The labor and time were donated by the company, as were the materials for the fence, which were donated by Lowe’s in Owatonna.
The new fence will complement the expansion of the garden through the acceptance of a Garden-in-a-Box (GIAB) grant from the Minnesota State Horticultural Society. The GIAB program distributes gardening kits, including plants, soil, fertilizer, raised beds and growing resources, to organizations throughout the state to allow Minnesotans of all ages the opportunity to learn how to garden and grow fresh food.
“I think a garden can teach a child a lot of things,” Seath said. “They learn social and emotional skills about hard work and patience, they gain a huge sense of accomplishment and learn responsibility while also learning hot to have some mindfulness while spending time outside and in nature.”
Learning life skills while gardening is something Eric Cornell, owner of Turtle Creek Nursery and Landscaping in Owatonna, is extremely familiar with — which is why he is excited his business was selected to help fulfill the inventory side of the GIAB grant.
“I started gardening when I was old enough to pull leaves,” Cornell laughed, reminiscing about his time as a child helping in his parents’ gardens. “Being involved in the process, from planting the seed to seeing the harvest, it really led me into this industry.”
Cornell and his staff are currently in the process of helping the McKinley crew pick out the proper soil for each area of the garden. From there, he said they will assist in picking out vegetables and flowers, as well as help the teachers and community helpers make the best use out of the space they have.
All of this, of course, adds to what the students will learn as the garden continues to develop.
“We teach the kids about organizing the garden and what should be planted where, so a lot of math and science and reading comes into play,” Seath said. “There are so many connections to education found in the garden.”
Cornell said his own staff couldn’t be more excited to see the positive impact plants from the nursery will have on the kids involved.
“We are super excited to see all of this go directly toward the kids,” Cornell said. “For them to have fun planting and learning about all the aspects of growing a vegetable from start to finish — just allowing them to get their hands dirty is huge. Hopefully this is something they will take with them the rest of their lives.”
Though the school year is winding down, Seath said teachers, families and other community members are stepping up to the plate to ensure the garden is cared for throughout the summer. Afterall, she said the garden is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when a community comes together.
“Between Dr. [Tom] Meagher and Lori Huisenga really seeking out grants and putting in a lot of the work, all of the staff at McKinley and then all of the businesses and individuals in the community — this is a true community effort,” Seath said. “The whole community benefits when you work together on a project like this.”