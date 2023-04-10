After more than a decade, the Steele County Attorney's Office will see a new leader in the coming months.
Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh tendered his letter of resignation Friday. His last day will be May 12.
According to McIntosh, he will be joining a law firm based in Rochester.
"I am excited for my next role in private practice with the Restovich & Braun law firm in Rochester handling a variety of civil and criminal litigation matters," he said. "My family and I will continue to reside in the Owatonna area and will always be supporters of this exceptional community."
McIntosh has been with the Steele County Attorney's Office since 2001, where was an assistant county attorney before first being appointed to fulfill the last year of Doug Ruth's final term in January 2010. He was elected to the top job later that year, securing 99% of the votes while running unopposed. He ran unopposed each election since, most recently in 2022.
"It has been my great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Steele County since 2001, and as county attorney since January of 2010," McIntosh said. "I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to meaningfully impact public safety, overall community health and our local, regional and statewide justice systems."
Having the utmost respect for McIntosh, Steele County Board of Commissioners Chair Greg Krueger said he wishes McIntosh well on his next endeavor, but that the county will miss him.
"He served Steele County extremely well," Krueger said, crediting McIntosh's leadership for ensuring the Steele County court system did not fall behind during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic like many other courts saw. "It was a personal decision he had to make, but Steele County will miss him — he was a great county attorney. He was forthright, he was honest, he got the job done and he kept us on task."
In his letter to Krueger and County Administrator Scott Golberg, McIntosh said Chief Deputy County Attorney Julia Forbes will assume the duties of the office upon his resignation until the county board appoints a new county attorney to serve the rest of his current four-year term.
McIntosh gave a "strong recommendation" to the board to appoint Forbes to the position for the remainder of his term, stating she "has the knowledge, experience, judgement and institutional familiarity to seamlessly assume leadership of the office and serve the people of Steele County."