A total of 178 teams from 14 different states attended the three-day softball tournament affectionately known as Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic in Owatonna this weekend. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Scott Grachek (T's 13 - Omaha, NE) (1).jpg

A little bit of rain doesn’t stop Scott Grachek from Omaha, Nebraska, during one of the first games at Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
John Stibal (Ductech_Budweiser - South St. Paul).jpg

(Left) John Stibal from South St. Paul fields a ball during a wet Friday game with Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


It may have been a dreary weekend in terms of weather, but Owatonna was warm with activity, as two major events welcomed hundreds of out-of-towners to the area.

Rain continued to move games around, but the 43rd Annual Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic continued throughout the weekend. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Proceeds raised during Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic were donated to youth scholarship funds in both Owatonna and Faribault’s city parks and recreation departments. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
More than 120 vendors and makers set up shop inside the Four Seasons Centre on Saturday for the Rustic Mamas’ Market. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Accompanying the Rustic Mamas’ Market were several fan-favorite food vendors. Food vendors popped up throughout Owatonna over the weekend to feed visitors to the vendor fair, as well as players in Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Furniture, home decor, gourmet goods and art were on display during Saturday’s Rustic Mamas’ Market. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The Young Makers of Steele County display their homemades goods, ranging from crayons to art, at the annual Rustic Mamas’ Market. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

