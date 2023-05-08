A total of 178 teams from 14 different states attended the three-day softball tournament affectionately known as Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic in Owatonna this weekend. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Proceeds raised during Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic were donated to youth scholarship funds in both Owatonna and Faribault’s city parks and recreation departments. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Accompanying the Rustic Mamas’ Market were several fan-favorite food vendors. Food vendors popped up throughout Owatonna over the weekend to feed visitors to the vendor fair, as well as players in Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
It may have been a dreary weekend in terms of weather, but Owatonna was warm with activity, as two major events welcomed hundreds of out-of-towners to the area.
Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic returned for the 43rd year, kicking off the slow-pitch softball season. The tournament welcomes teams from all over the country, as well as some from Canada.
This year, the tournament welcomed 178 teams — showcasing both men and women athletes — to Owatonna. Games were spread throughout the entire community, spilling into neighboring towns to keep everything running smoothly.
While the teams and accompanying crowds faced wet and cold weather throughout the three-day event, it didn’t slow anyone one down. All proceeds from the tournament went to youth scholarships funds set up with both Owatonna and Faribault city parks and recreation departments.
With homebase for the tournament being set up at the fairgrounds, it was only mere feet away that another major spring event took place on Saturday. Inside the Four Seasons Centre, more than 120 makers and vendors set up for the annual Rustic Mamas’ Market.
The annual spring shopping extravaganza features furniture, home and yard decor, vintage treasures, boutiques, garden features, gourmet makers and more, as well as an impressive row of local “young makers” that allows youth to display their goods and art for sale.