As a sprawling bill to legalize recreational marijuana smoothly works its way through dozens of committees, Minnesota appears set to embrace a controversial reform with growing popular support and wide ranging impacts.

Marijuana Legalization

Workers trim cannabis plants that are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)


Adult marijuana use

The percent of adults in the United States reporting marijuana use at least once a year has gone up in the last couple decades. It’s risen faster in states where it was legalized, like Colorado and Washington.
Teen marijuana use

Self-reported marijuana use among teens has not risen significantly in the United States or in states that have legalized the drug, according to this national survey.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments