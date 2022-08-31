Thanks to recently announced state funding, KAMP Automation will be officially relocating from Waseca to Owatonna's industrial park. 

The new KAMP Automation facility, to be located in Owatonna's industrial park near Gopher Sport, will be a 50,000-square-foot facility, creating 23 new jobs within the next two years. (Photo courtesy of KAMP Automation)
KAMP Automation, which has been leasing property on University Drive SW in Waseca since 2015, is relocating to Owatonna’s industrial park to build its own facility. (File photo/southernminn.com)

