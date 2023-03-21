Every work of art tells a story in one way or another. Whether it be painting or photography, stories are often told with the artist’s use of color, lines, composition and symbolism.
Mankato artist Margie Larson joins a trio of artists displaying their work in the Owatonna Hospital as part of the Healing Arts Program.
“A friend and I went to the art gallery in Owatonna and met Silvan,” Larson said. “We were impressed with the gallery and I had mentioned to him that I paint and I gave him my card and he called be about the hospital exhibition that I did a few years ago and I was invited to show my work again and agreed.”
Artistic Director at the Owatonna Arts Center and coordinator of the program Silvan Durben said Larson has an affinity for landscapes and she will have multiple paintings on display thought the four months of the exhibition.
“Her work is lovely,” he said. “She has delightful landscapes and some floral work too.”
Larson describes her work in an artist’s statement as warm, organic and natural.
“I like to keep my lines soft and blended,” she said. “It’s not necessarily realism but the viewer can get a sense of what they’re seeing.”
Larson has spent the last several years dedicating time to painting. She currently works out of a home studio. She received a degree in art education from Minnesota State University Mankato though didn’t immerse herself in her creativity until after she retired.
“Having an actual studio outside of my home was great but I really do enjoy working out of my home studio,” she said. “The atmosphere there is very conducive to creativity.”
She concentrates her work using oil paint and also bees wax to create the abstract paintings which she said is a fun way for artists to create texture in their work along with vibrant colors. The usage of beeswax, also called cold wax, is an ancient technique that she enjoys using today.
“It’s an old way to paint mixing colors with oil and beeswax in the Egyptian days and a resin,” Larson said. “There are funeral portraits that look brand new from 2,000 years ago because they used this method. It’s really amazing.”
For more than a decade the Healing Arts Program has been welcomed by many staff and embraced by many artists over the years. It was designed because it is known that “human touch, personal caring and overall environment make a difference in a patient’s recovery.”
“Works by regional and local artists that speak to the essence and spirit of healing are displayed in waiting areas, conference rooms, patient and staff corridors,” Durben said. “Exhibitions are rotated every four months, offering variety and interests for patients, families, visitors and staff as well as opportunities for many regional artists to participate.”
Larson’s work is joined with paintings by David Allen and Circus themed sculptures created by Trudi Schaefer.