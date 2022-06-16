A Shakopee man will serve five years on supervised probation after he was found with narcotics at an Owatonna motel.
Phuc Mai Huu Nguyen, 26, pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession and was sentenced last month to five years supervised probation under a stay of imposition. Per his plea agreement, three additional drug possession charges and one second-degree drug sale charge were dismissed.
Judge Joseph Bueltel handed down the sentencing.
According to court records, the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU) and the Owatonna Police Department worked collectively on the 2020 investigation. In July 2020, Owatonna officers were dispatched to a local motel for a complaint of a man sleeping in a motel parking lot. The man was later identified by police as Nguyen, whom two SCDIU agents reportedly said they had been watching outside of the motel an hour earlier.
SCDIU agents executed a search warrant and uncovered 164 grams of marijuana, a variety of prescription medications, 12 pills that field-tested positive for heroin, 2.4 grams of the opioid fentanyl and an assortment of drug paraphernalia.
A stay of imposition occurs when a court accepts a plea of guilty, but does not impose a prison sentence. If Nguyen successfully completes the stay, the case will be discharged.