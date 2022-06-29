An Owatonna man has been sentenced to more than two years probation after he plead guilty to assaulting a peace officer in March.
The probation also includes his property damage conviction after he crashed his vehicle into the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store in July 2021.
Nereus Roberto Montemayor, Jr., 34, was sentenced Thursday in Steele County District Court by Judge Joseph Bueltel.
His sentencing follows his April guilty plea to fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, a gross misdemeanor, and misdemeanor domestic assault. Per his plea agreement, a felony charge of threat of violence was dismissed, as well as a gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process and an additional misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified in March of a past action domestic assault incident where the victim identified Montemayor as the suspect. The victim reportedly told police she was laying down in the bedroom when Montemayor came in and began hitting her with closed fists and kicking her. At one point, Montemayor allegedly pulled the victim off the bed onto the floor by her hair and tried to prevent her from leaving. The victim said Montemayor threatened to kill her.
Montemayor was reportedly located at the apartment and resisted arrest. According to court records, Montemayor purposefully hit his head on the hood of the squad car and kicked one officer in the knee twice.
Prior to the assault, Montemayor had been arrested and charged in August 2021 for the July vehicle crash into the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store. Though originally charged with first-degree property damage, Montemayor pleaded guilty to third-degree property damage, a gross misdemeanor.
Montemayor ran his vehicle into the State Avenue O’Reilly Auto Parts store at about 6:48 a.m. July 3, 2021. The vehicle left the scene without reporting the accident to law enforcement.
Also charged and convicted in the incident is Robert Charles Atkinson, 49, of Albert Lea. Atkinson, who was a passenger in the vehicle, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree property damage in December and was sentenced in March to five hours of community work service in lieu of a $2,449 restitution fine.
Montemayor was previously convicted in 2019 for misdemeanor terroristic threats in Texas.