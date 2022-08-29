A Janesville man has been sentenced more than eight years prison time after he pleaded guilty to committing burglaries in four counties.
Luke Duane Olson, 36, was sentenced last Wednesday to 98 months in prison for three felony convictions of first-degree burglary. Judge Carol M. Hanks handed down the sentencing, which, broken down, included 68 months for the first count, 39 months for the second count and 98 months for the third count. The sentencings are to be served concurrently, meaning at the same time.
Olson had credit for time served of roughly 10 months.
Olson was originally charged in October 2021 with four counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of possessing a firearms as a convicted felon, one count of second-degree burglary and two counts of theft. Other than the three counts of first-degree burglary that Olson pleaded guilty to, the remainder of the charges were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Olson was involved in illegally dumping stolen items near a gas station in Waseca. A search warrant of Olson's residence uncovered numerous stolen items throughout the interior of his garage that matched the description of multiple burglary cases, including multiple firearms and frozen meat for consumption, as well as numerous pieces of stolen property from other unsolved burglaries that had occurred in Waseca, Steele, Le Sueur and Blue Earth counties.
Olson initially claimed all the other items deputies located belonged to him and that he had been “collecting stuff for years,” but when deputies pointed out that he was wearing a jacket listed on the search warrant, Olson acknowledged that he was involved in several burglaries, according to the report. Olson allegedly claimed to have committed all the burglaries alone and at night.
Olson allegedly said his end goal was to trade the items he stole for food to feed his children. He said he would randomly pick a location to break into and that there “wasn’t any thought put into these burglaries,” according to the complaint. Olson reportedly denied selling any firearms after he took them.
Olson was recently in the news after he burned down the Frankenstein statue at the Janesville Car Wash in June 2021. He was convicted in August 2021 with second-degree arson. On Oct. 19, he was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Per the plea agreement, a felony property damage charge was dismissed.
According to court records, the Steele County Attorney's Office will not be charging Olson in relation to the investigation, but Olson agreed to pay restitution in all matters arising from the investigation as if he had been charged and found guilty, but subject to his statutory right to challenge unreasonable requests.
In Le Sueur County, Olson will plead guilty to theft of a firearm.
Olson is currently incarcerated at the state prison in St. Cloud with an anticipated release date of Dec. 19, 2029.