An Owatonna man is currently serving prison time after he turned himself in for acting inappropriately with an elementary school-aged minor.
Guillermo Luis Reyes, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced earlier this year to 90 months in prison. Per the plea agreement, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and an additional count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor were dismissed.
Judge Karen Duncan handed down the sentencing.
According to the complaint, Reyes told an Owatonna officer in July 2020 that he would show a young juvenile victim pornography on his phone. Reyes said he would sometimes touch the victim both over the clothes and skin-to-skin. The victim told the officer Reyes had rubbed his genitals against the victim’s butt and genitals, and would also have the victim perform oral sex on him.
The Owatonna Police Department received consent from Reyes to search his phone, where they observed numerous pornographic photos and videos in the browser history.
Reyes is currently incarcerated at the state prison in Faribault with an anticipated release date of August 2025. Upon his release, he will be required to register as a predatory offender.