An Owatonna man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after a jury of his peers found him guilty of raping a victim determined to be mentally impaired or helpless.
Zachary John-Michael Haessig, 31, was sentenced Monday by Judge Joseph Bueltel in Steele County District Court to 76 months in prison for third-degree sexual assault that included penetration of a victim who was mentally impaired and/or physically helpless. He was also sentenced to 48 months in prison, to be served concurrently with the first prison sentence, for third-degree criminal sexual conduct where the victim was mentally impaired and/or helpless.
Haessig was found guilty of the two counts during a jury trial that took place at the end of August. He was originally charged in January with a total of seven felony criminal sexual conduct charges, which the jury found him guilty of all seven. However, Bueltel put the convictions for counts 3-7 aside for a lesser offense if Haessig is able to complete his sentencing without any violations.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to the emergency room Oct. 14, 2021, for a report of a sexual assault. The victim allegedly told police Haessig has been sexually assaulting her one to two times a week for the last five years, with the last assault happening earlier that month.
According to court documents, the victim said Haessig began sexually assaulting her and raping her in her sleep in early 2017. The victim reportedly confronted Haessig about it in 2021 and he denied it. After the confrontation, the victim said the assaults started happening more frequently, according to the report. The victim allegedly said there were times she would wake up during the assault and tell Haessig to stop, but that he would hold her down and continue.
A sexual assault kit was completed at the emergency room and taken into evidence, according to court records.
In addition to his sentencing, Haessig must register as a predatory offender. He will also be on supervised probation for 10 years following his release.
Haessig is currently incarcerated at a non-DOC facility. His anticipated release date is Nov. 18, 2026.
