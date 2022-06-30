A Mankato man is currently serving a five-year probation sentence after he and another individual attacked a man in 2019, breaking his leg.
Michael John McClatchey, 48, formerly of Owatonna, was sentenced earlier this year in Steele County District Court to third-degree assault aiding and abetting that resulted in substantial bodily harm, a felony. The charge states McClatchey intentionally aided, advised, hired, counseled or conspired with or otherwise procured another to assault the victim. McClatchey pleaded guilty to the charge in January, dismissing an additional felony third-degree assault charge.
Judge Joseph Bueltel handed down the sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department investigated the report of an assault in July 2019, where a victim at the Owatonna Emergency Room stated his leg was broken during an attack. The victim told officers they were asked to meet McClatchey and another individual at McClatchey’s Owatonna residence in the middle of the night, where the victim was then forced to strip naked to ensure he was not wearing a wire. According to the victim’s statement, McClatchey and the other individual were demanding the victim owed them money. After being hit in the face with brass knuckles, the victim said he blacked out and woke up to find his leg broken.
Medical records show the victim sustained a break of the bone in more than two places of the tibia and fibula.
In October 2020, the victim gave investigators a supplemental statement that McClatchey had bragged about the assault during his time in the Steele County Detention Center for unrelated charges, according to the report. Screenshots were also obtained by law enforcement that allegedly show McClatchey admitting to hitting the victim during the assault and that the victim’s leg “happened to break” when the victim fell down.
Per the terms of his probation, McClatchey must undergo anger management, complete a chemical assessment and complete a psychological diagnostic evaluation.
