An Owatonna man is currently serving 10 years on probation after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor that was known to him.
Michael John Skalicky, 52, was sentenced in May in Steele County District Court to 10 years supervised probation on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, after petitioning the court in February for a stay of adjudication.
In an agreement between Skalicky and county prosecutors, Skalicky agreed to plead guilty to the charge if prosecutors would ask the court to dismiss a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and two charges of distributing, via electronic communication, material that relates or describes sexual conduct to a child, all felonies. The court will also dismiss the final charge if he successfully completes his probation.
Judge Karen Duncan handed down the sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department began an investigation on Skalicky in November 2020 after receiving a report of sexual assault against a minor. The parent of the victim told officers the minor had a photo of Skalicky’s genitalia on their phone. A social worker with Minnesota Prairie County Alliance conducted an interview with the victim, who said Skalicky had touched them inappropriately. The victim said the incident began when they were 11-years-old and was continuous for a period of two to three months, according to the report.
During the interview with the social worker, the victim said Skalicky would make them watch pornography while he would massage their legs and touched them. At least one time the victim said Skalicky touched their genitals, but that usually he would touch his own and make them watch, according to the complaint.
The victim told the social worker they were afraid while the assault took place and that it ended about a year prior to the interview. According to the report, the victim said Skalicky never asked them to touch themselves.
As a part of Skalicky's probation, he is prohibited from using or possessing alcohol or other mood-altering chemical without a prescription, prohibited from using or possessing firearms or dangerous weapons, may not have access to or use the internet without approval and must attend and successfully complete a sex offender and/or mental health treatment program.