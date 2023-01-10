A man has been injured in a Saturday snowmobile crash that took place between Hope and Ellendale.
According to the accident report, the call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday for a personal injury crash on 42nd Avenue SW in Berlin Township. The crash involved a single snowmobile with a single operator along a designated snowmobile trail.
Steele County Chief Deputy Scott Hanson said a 61-year-old Owatonna man was found at the scene and was unresponsive, but breathing. Because the crash is still under investigation, Hanson said he could not comment on if the crash was a rollover, a collision with a tree, or if the operator had lost control of his vehicle.
"It was an unwitnessed crash, but there were other riders that had turned around that went to go look at what happened," Hanson said, noting the man was wearing a helmet. "I can't remember the last time we went to a snowmobile crash where a helmet wasn't worn — it's absolutely always a good idea."
The name of the man has not been released by law enforcement. He was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. There has been no update on the man's condition at this time.
The crash remains under investigation. Also assisting the Steele County Sheriff's Office was Ellendale Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo Air Ambulance.
In terms of snowmobile safety, Hanson said it is always important to "obey all the rules and ride with friends." Other basic safety tips the SCSO provides for snowmobilers include inspecting your snowmobile, telling someone where you will be, keeping the speed down, checking trail conditions, checking the weather forecast and taking a snowmobile safety training course.
The Steele County Trail Association will be hosting a snowmobile safety class in Hope. For more information call 507-446-0587.
