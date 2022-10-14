An Owatonna man is facing multiple felonies after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday night, which garnered a significant amount of attention on social media.
Codie James Tesch, 24, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with aggravated robbery, simple robbery, attempted simple robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle, all felonies. He is also facing one misdemeanor charge for tampering with a motor vehicle without the owner's permission.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched at 7:22 p.m. to a report of a person attempting to break into a vehicle on Academy Street East. While on route, dispatch informed police a second party called 911 to report they had been carjacked by a suspect of the same description.
Police reportedly located the stolen vehicle shortly after at the intersection of Academy Street East and Truman Avenue and a chase pursued, continuing west on Main Street East.
The officer lost sight of the vehicle, but a second pursuit was initiated when the vehicle was located again heading westbound on Sylvan Street toward State Avenue, according to the report.
Court records show the officer recorded speeds up to 80 mph in 30 mph zones during the pursuit. The officer again lost sight of the vehicle.
The first reporting party told police a male entered her vehicle, but he ran off when told to get out. The second reporting party said the male opened the driver's door while the vehicle was warming up and told the party to get out of vehicle while gesturing at them with something in his sweatshirt, according to the complaint. The suspect then reportedly drove off with the vehicle.
More than an hour after the initial call, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle that matched the description of the stolen vehicle located unoccupied on Third Avenue Northeast. Police then received another call reporting a male suspect had flagged down the caller in their vehicle and tried to steal the car.
According to court documents, the K9 unit was then dispatched to try to locate the suspect while another call came in stating someone was trying to break into a residence through the garage from the backyard on Dawn Place NE. As officers responded to the residence and were searching the backyard, the suspect allegedly announced "OK, I'm coming out" and then appeared from underneath a tote.
The man was identified as Tesch and keys to the stolen vehicle were found in his possession, according to police.
The incident received significant attention on social media, after it was detailed on the city of Owatonna Facebook page. The post received more than 50 comments thanking law enforcement and dispatchers and was shared more than 60 times.
Tesch has no prior felony convictions in Minnesota. In 2018, he was charged with assault of a peace officer, but the charge was later dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Tesch is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $80,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.