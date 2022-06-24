Many people gathered at the Steele County Fairgrounds last weekend for the first of two cutting horse shows. This weekend will be no different.
However, tucked away in the Foundation building across the way from the show arena are a handful of vendors. One of those vendors on Friday set up with four commemorative, handmade saddles — each with a story behind them.
Michael Bray began his leather artistry work in the late 90s and soon after his business, Bray Leather Studio was born. Currently residing in Monticello, Minnesota, he often travels to various events and fundraisers to share his stories and art with passerby’s.
Each saddle is incredibly detailed with designs he creates and carves by hand. They take approximately a year to complete.
“I was asked to come here this year,” Bray said. “I’d never been to Owatonna, but I love to watch the horses, so I came down.
Bray also enjoys sharing the stories behind his saddles and his other work. Alongside the saddles, he had two custom guitars, a flag that was raffled off with names of fallen veterans, and other leather works of art he created.
“What you see is one thing, but they all have a story behind them,” he said. “One of the more emotional ones I have touches almost everyone.”
As a veteran himself, one of his saddles is themed around the impact of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and suicide in the veteran community.
“Twenty-two veterans die every day by suicide,” Bray said. “Then I looked further and learned 18 cops and firefighters are lost a day combined. Then looked at the general public — it’s an epidemic out there.”
He began interviewing people who had been affected by PTSD and suicide and used powerful quotes he heard to put on the saddle. Along with quotes, there are also several images. One includes a dog holding a leash in its mouth and a man bonding with a horse.
“The two animals that help people the most with PTSD are dogs and horses,” Bray said. “If you know anything about horses, you can see here the guy is getting healed by the horse. It’s a special bond.”
Bray said he enjoys telling people the “nickel stories” behind his saddles and encourages anyone who wants to learn more.
NCHA Competition
Both last weekend and this, the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) will be putting on competitions at the fairgrounds. Starting on Thursday, the Big Sky circuit — Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin — hosted the Amateur and Non Pro Extravaganza, beginning with cattle practice the first day and ending with the Senior World Tour on Sunday.
JP Bell, promoter for the event said in a previous story in the People’s Press that the history of Cutting horses dates back to turn-of-the-century ranching. The horses, which are both expensive and highly trained, work livestock similar to a border collie herding sheep, cattle and other livestock.
During the competition, Bell said the riders will have no reigns, controlling the horses with only their legs and feet, keeping their hands by their sides. Within the 150-second period of each horse being shown, Bell said they horse will make up to 60 turns.