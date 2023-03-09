A Minneapolis man is facing felony charges after he allegedly was found to be driving drunk early Sunday morning in Owatonna.
Carlos Mauricio Chacon Santos, 22, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with two counts of first-degree DWI, a felony. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for driving with a restricted driver's license in a vehicle that is not equipped with a functioning ignition interlock device.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna police officer was on routine patrol at 12:10 a.m. on Bridge Street West when he observed a vehicle speeding, eventually pulling off the roadway into a restaurant parking lot. The officer reportedly made contact with the driver, identified as Chacon Santos, and learned his driving status was canceled along with an interlock restriction, and any use invalidates restriction. The officer did not initially see an interlock, according to the report.
The officer allegedly detected the smell of alcohol emitting from Chacon Santos when he spoke, and then conducted standardized field sobriety tests. Signs of impairment were detected during the tests, according to the report, and Chacon Santos agreed to take a preliminary breath test. The PBT reportedly registered a reading of 0.171 — more than double the legal limit of 0.08 — blood alcohol concentration.
Chacon Santos was arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center for driving while impaired. At the detention center, a Minnesota Breath Test Advisory was completed, registering an alleged 0.15 BAC.
Court records show Chacon Santos as three prior DWI convictions including one in 2018 in Hennepin County and two in 2019 in both Hennepin and Wright counties.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
