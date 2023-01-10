An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly fractured the jaw of another man during an assault.
Wesley Sanabria Felicano, 33, was charged via summons in Steele County District Court with third-degree assault, a felony. He is also facing a misdemeanor assault charge.
The charges stem from an incident that took place on Oct. 7.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a duplex on Cedar Avenue South for a report of an assault. At the scene, police found a male victim crying with injuries on his face, including a swollen left eye that obscured his vision and blood on his clothes. The victim was reportedly spitting out blood.
The victim allegedly told police he had been playing catch outside with some local kids when a juvenile male hit a juvenile female. When the victim told them to stop, he said the juvenile male got upset and retrieved Felicano from a nearby residence, according to the report. Felicano then allegedly started hitting the victim, and the victim said he does not remember if he blacked out during the attack.
According to court documents, Felicano told police he punched the victim.
Police reviewed the victim's medical reports following the incident, which reportedly said he sustained a chipped tooth, was missing a lower front tooth, and had two fractures to his jaw.
Felicano's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.