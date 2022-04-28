An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges in two separate cases involving drugs and sharing a private sexual image.
Jacob Clinton Carlson, 29, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court in two unrelated cases. In the first case, Carlson is facing fifth-degree drug possession, a felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. In the second case, Carlson is facing two felony counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, an Owatonna police officer observed Carlson driving south on Oak Avenue and knew his license had been revoked. The officer conducted a traffic stop on School Street and reported Carlson was "sweating profusely" with a strong smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A butane lighter allegedly used for smoking methamphetamine was also visible from the where the officer was standing.
Carlson allegedly denied there being any weed in the vehicle, but handed the officer a small bag of marijuana when asked a second time. The officer noted Carlson was sweating more, and he asked Carlson if he had meth in the vehicle, which he denied.
Police searched Carlson's vehicle and located bags containing white residue that field tested positive for meth, 16.2 grams of marijuana, a loaded glass bubble smoking pipe that tested positive for meth and various drug paraphernalia.
Carlson was arrested and taken to the Steele County Detention Center.
In the second case, police were allegedly notified at 2 a.m. on March 16 that Carlson had sent a sexual image of a woman to another person, without the victim's consent. The victim said the photo came from a video she took of her and Carlson in January and that she believed Carlson sent it to other people, but only knew of one.
A third party reportedly showed an officer the photo sent to him by Carlson over Facebook. The photo depicted a man and woman in a compromising position, but the officer was unable to see the face of either individual, according to the report.
Later that night, the victim told police Carlson had allegedly been emailing her and set up an "OnlyFans" account, posting the images there.
Police made contact with Carlson over the phone and he admitted to sharing the images, stating he didn't know it was a crime since he was also in the image, according to the complaint. Carlson reportedly said he felt he had permission when the victim sent the video to him, but he didn't have her permission to share it with others. Carlson allegedly confirmed he emailed the victim, but that the "OnlyFans" account was his.
According to court documents, Carlson said he was angry because the victim allegedly faked a pregnancy.
Carlson's next court appearance in both cases is scheduled for May 6.