An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly fought with officers while resisting arrest.
Brandon Dean Berg, 32, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, a felony. He is also facing a gross misdemeanor charge for obstructing the legal process.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched Thursday night for a report of an "out of control" intoxicated man who may be suicidal. At the scene, officers reportedly saw Berg through a window pacing in the home and bleeding from his forehead.
According to police, Berg started "struggling" with officers and shouting "I'm about to catch a murder charge here in a second." When Berg was on the ground, he allegedly kicked one of the officers in the leg, leaving marks.
Berg allegedly continued to resist as officers attempted to handcuff him, eventually leading one officer to deploy a Taser. After Berg was secured a Mayo Ambulance arrived to treat Berg.
Berg has no prior felony convictions in Minnesota. He is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $6,000.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.
