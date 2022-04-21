A Hartland man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly fled from state troopers and was found with 100 grams of meth on his person.
Derek Lee Olson, 33, was charged last week in Steele County District Court with first-degree drug possession, possessing a firearm while convicted for crime of violence and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle — all felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place on April 13.
According to the criminal complaint, a Olmsted County Drug Task Force Agent contacted the Minnesota State Patrol to inform them of an agent out of Dakota County traveling south who was following Olson from Treasure Island Casino. The trooper was advised Olson is reportedly known to possess methamphetamine and currently has a cancelled drivers license.
The trooper parked in a crossover north of Medford on Interstate 35, according to the report, until he spotted the suspect vehicle driven by Olson traveling 76 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, but as Olson approached the Clinton Falls exit he allegedly drove down the ramp at a fast rate of speed before taking off back onto the southbound entrance ramp on I-35. According to court documents, Olson was traveling around other vehicles at an estimated 90 mph before the trooper called off the pursuit.
Because law enforcement had already identified Olson as the driver, Albert Lea police responded to the residence where Olson is known to be and reportedly gained permission from the owners to search the grounds. Police allegedly observed Olson getting out of his vehicle behind a storage building and he was arrested.
A search of Olson’s person revealed a plastic baggie with a white substance that tested positive for meth, according to the complaint. The K-9 unit reportedly alerted to the odor of drugs inside the car and 100 grams of meth was located throughout the vehicle, as well as marijuana, pills and other drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement also reportedly located a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat.
Olson is currently being held on probation violation for drugs out of Faribault County and has an active warrant for his arrest for first-degree controlled substance in Mower County. Olson is also facing felony charges in Freeborn County for fleeing a peace officer and drug possession.
His next court appearance in Steele County is scheduled for April 28.