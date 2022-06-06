A Northfield man is facing a felony charge after a Steele County deputy allegedly uncovered a large amount of drugs in his vehicle following a routine traffic stop.
Clifton Kennith Montanye, 41, was charged last month in Steele County District Court with aggravated controlled substance crime in the first-degree with a firearm, a felony. The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred at 12:29 a.m. on May 14.
According to the criminal complaint, a Steele County deputy was driving east on Highway 30 near 64th Avenue SE when he observed a vehicle heading west that appeared to be speeding. The radar reported confirmed the vehicle was going 10 miles over the speed limit, and the deputy initiated a traffic stop.
The driver, identified as Montanye, allegedly told the deputy he had "spaced out" and was driving right around freeway speed. While talking to Montayne, the deputy observed a glass pipe on top of the center console in plain view, according to the report. When asked about it, Montanye allegedly said it was a broken marijuana pipe that belonged to someone he gave a ride to earlier that day, but would not identify who. Montanye also told the deputy he has a permit to carry and was currently carrying a firearm, providing his permit.
According to court documents, the deputy advised Montanye he was going to conduct a vehicle search to ensure there were no other illegal items inside the vehicle. The deputy reportedly removed a handgun that contained a loaded magazine and had one round in the chamber from Montanye's person. The search revealed 588 grams of meth behind the driver's seat, 34 grams of meth in a lock box on the driver's door, 34 grams of meth inside the center console, an unloaded handgun on the top of the center console, a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber on top of the center console, and a variety of drug paraphernalia throughout the interior of the vehicle.
Montanye's next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.