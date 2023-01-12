An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he allegedly hid a gun used in a November armed robbery at request of the suspect.
Owen Kirby Zak, 20, was charged by summons in Steele County District Court with aiding an offender to avoid arrest and aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact, both felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Nov. 2.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched shortly before midnight to apartments on S. Cedar Avenue for the report of a disturbance. According to court documents, police located a male in the back covered in blood with an open head wound.
The male reportedly told police a man identified as Hunter Hazen Allen, 21, of Owatonna, had aimed a gun at him and tried to rob him, shooting the gun at him twice. He said Allen allegedly wanted his wallet, began punching him and eventually hit him in the head with the gun, making the gun go off. The male asked for an ambulance and was then transported to the Owatonna Hospital.
At the hospital, the victim reportedly told police Allen also swung a frying pan at him several times.
The tenant in the neighboring apartment reportedly found a bullet in their apartment following the incident. Police searched the neighboring apartment and found two bullet holes in the wall and an additional spent bullet round, according to court records.
When police made contact with Allen, he reportedly said he had been at work during the time of the incident, however police dispelled his alibi after talking to management at his job site. Allen then allegedly said he had been at his home all night with a friend, but when police spoke with the friend he said Allen was not home all night. According to the report, Allen continued to provide vague alibis for his whereabouts during the incident.
A search warrant revealed a handgun inside Allen’s home, according to court documents, after Zak directed police to Allen’s belongings. The firearm, with a loaded magazine, was located in a clothing hamper under a pile of books. Zak admitted in an interview with police Allen had given him the fun and instructed him to hide it, according to court records.
The firearm was later identified as being reported stolen from an Owatonna residence in September.
Allen was charged in November with assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property, all felonies. A jury trial in his case is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Zak’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.