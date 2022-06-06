An Albert Lea man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly took a vehicle he had previously rented from the Owatonna Motor Company.
Dylan James Kroupa, 28, was charged last month in Steele County District Court with theft of a motor vehicle, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place shortly after 10 p.m. on May 7.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to Owatonna Motor Company for a report of a stolen vehicle. The general manager of the business reportedly told police Kroupa had rented the vehicle, but had failed to return it, and the business went to his home to take the vehicle back. When staff advised Kroupa they picked up the vehicle and informed him he could come pick up his personal belongings and leave the key in the drop box, Kroupa allegedly drove off with the vehicle.
According to court documents, an Owatonna officer was present when the manager told Kroupa he was not allowed to leave with the vehicle. The manager said Kroupa had reportedly put a “bunch of tactical equipment inside the vehicle as if the person was attempting to impersonate an officer.” Equipment described in the report included sirens, lights, radio and a cage behind the headrest.
Kroupa and the vehicle were located by Albert Lea police and taken into custody.
In a Mirandized statement, Kroupa reportedly said he thought he was able to take the vehicle to get his stuff out, and that his cousin had to help get out the equipment that was mounted to the car.
Kroupa was previously convicted in 2012 of two felony counts of false imprisonment in Blue Earth County. He was also convicted the same year of second-degree burglary, a felony, in Freeborn County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 11.