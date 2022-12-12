An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he allegedly offered a minor THC products in exchange for sex.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he allegedly offered a minor THC products in exchange for sex.
Dylan Stephen Gaul, 19, was charged last month in Steele County District Court with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, two counts of soliciting a child and one count of prostitution where the individual was between the ages of 13 and 15.
The charges stem from an investigation that took place in November.
According to the criminal complaint, a school resource officer was informed by the school IT department that a 14 year old student had been engaging in sexual explicit email communication with an adult, and the external email traced back to Gaul. The SRO reportedly viewed the emails and saw Gaul had offered to give the minor THC cartridges and vapes in exchange for sexual favors. One email stated the minor was “amazing last night” and the emails showed Gaul knew and acknowledged the minor was 14, according to court documents.
Detectives took control of the email and set up a meeting time with Gaul at a precise locations, according to the complaint. When Gaul arrived at the arranged meeting place, he was reportedly arrested and transported to the Owatonna Police Department. At OPD, Gaul allegedly agreed to give a Mirandized statement where he admitted to offering the minor THC and vapes for sex, touching her sexually and knowing she was under the age of 16.
Court records show the student spoke with the SRO, with permission from the parents, and said she met Gaul over Snapchat where he told her he sold drugs. The student said Gaul allegedly gave her THC cartridges two or three weeks prior to asking for sexual favors and the “situation made her uncomfortable.”
Gaul’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 29.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.