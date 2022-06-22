A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two small children in his vehicle.
Eric Lee Perkins, 40, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with felony DWI. He is also facing one count of child endangerment and one count of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, both gross misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an incident that took place shortly after midnight on Saturday.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer observed a vehicle cross the centerline on Hoffman Drive several times while driving north. The officer activated her emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle was pulling into a gas station parking lot.
The officer reportedly made contact with the driver, identified as Perkins, through the driver's side window and detected a strong odor of alcohol and two small children in the back seat, whose ages were revealed to be 2 and 4 years old. The officer also noted Perkins to have red, watery eyes and slurring his speech, according to the report.
Perkins allegedly told the officer he "didn't want to drive" but was trying to get to the gas station so he could get someone else to drive the vehicle. Court documents show Perkins also told the officer he was not OK to drive, and that he was not going to pass walking in a straight line.
Perkins reportedly failed the standardized field sobriety tests and gave a preliminary breath test that resulted in 0.176 — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 — on a weak breath sample. Perkins was then arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated and transported to the Owatonna Hospital for a blood draw.
At the hospital, Perkins allegedly asked to see a doctor regarding a sore arm and then requested to speak with the officer's supervisor after he was reminded they were there for a blood draw. A sergeant spoke with Perkins and two blood samples were taken shortly after 2 a.m., according to police.
Perkins was later transported to the Steele County Detention Center, where he reportedly told law enforcement he had been at Morehouse Park and drank up to five beers.
Perkins has been previously convicted of DWI charges, including a misdemeanor DWI conviction in 2018 in Waseca County and a gross misdemeanor DWI conviction in 2021 in Steele County.
Perkins is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $40,000. His next court appearance his scheduled for July 1.