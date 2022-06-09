An Owatonna man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly burned the wrist of a child with a lighter, leading to an investigation that revealed he was in illegal possession of a firearm.
Joshua Allan Haberman, 37, was charged Wednesday in Steele County District Court with two counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition while prohibited for having been convicted or adjudicated delinquent of a crime of violence, a felony. He is also facing one count of third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of felony domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded May 30 to the local emergency department for concerns of potential child abuse. An officer spoke with the juvenile victim, labelled as a child in the complaint, who reportedly had distinct areas of missing skin on her right wrist that appeared to be in the shape of a distorted smiley face.
The victim told the officer Haberman used a lighter to burn her skin, holding it against her arm for up to five seconds, and she was afraid he would hurt her or her mom, according to the report.
During the interview, the victim reportedly revealed to the officer that Haberman was in possession of multiple firearms. The complaint states the victim showed the officer videos, text messages and photographs of firearms belonging to Haberman and of Haberman handling firearms.
Haberman has been previously convicted of crimes of violence in three separate cases, including felony stalking in 2012 in Steele County, violating a restraining order in 2012 in Freeborn County and burglary and felony stalking in 2012 in Rice County.
On June 7, officers executed a search warrant for Haberman’s home and located an airsoft rifle, an airsoft handgun, a .45 caliber handgun with a muzzle customization on it and several various firearm cases and boxes, according to court documents.
Court records show the injury on the victim’s arm has worsened since May 30 and appears it will leave a scar.
Haberman’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 28.