An Owatonna Man is facing a felony drug charge after he allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential police informant on three occasions last year.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Steele County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
An Owatonna Man is facing a felony drug charge after he allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential police informant on three occasions last year.
Christopher Michael Winegar, 34, was charged by summons in Steele County District Court with felony first-degree drug sale. The charge stems from an investigation that took place during the months of October and November.
According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit was contacted on Oct. 17 by a confidential reliable information (CRI) who stated they could purchase a quarter of an ounce of meth from Winegar at his Owatonna residence on Rice Lake Street East. The CRI was under surveillance when they allegedly drove to Winegar's residence, walked with Winegar to a small maintenance shed on the property and completed the transaction of purchasing meth for $200.
The meth was reportedly weighed at 7.6 grams in packaging and placed into evidence.
The CRI contacted the agent again about purchasing more meth on Nov. 4, according to the report. When the CRI arrived at the home, Winegar was allegedly already inside the shed and sold the CRI a quarter ounce of meth for $180.
The meth was weighted at 8 grams in packaging and placed into evidence, according to police.
The CRI did on more transaction with Winegar on Nov. 16, according to the complaint. When the CRI arrived at the home, Winegar was reportedly not there and was dropped off by another vehicle. The CRI allegedly made another $200 purchase of meth from Winegar in the maintenance shed.
The two bags of meth the CRI purchased at the final sale reportedly weighed a total of 9 grams and was placed into evidence.
Winegar as no prior felony convictions in the state of Minnesota. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 23.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.