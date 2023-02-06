A Faribault man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly stole a firearm from Fleet Farm in Owatonna, resulting in law enforcement asking for help in identifying him.
Donald Daniel Pepin, 68, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with felony theft. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Jan. 26.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified shortly after 5:30 p.m. of a report of a firearm theft from Fleet Farm. Police reportedly reviewed video camera footage from loss prevention of a male entering the gun department at 1:20 p.m., selecting a Henry Repeating Arms .22 level action, valued at $350, from the display rack and concealing it under three large bags on a flatbed cart.
The video allegedly shows the man then pushing the cart past all points of sale, stopping at the customer service rebate center and then leaving the building without paying for any of the items on the cart.
Police released a crime alert to the public, asking for help identifying the suspect in still photographs from the surveillance, the following day.
On Feb. 1, police were contacted by Cabela's loss prevention stating they had seen the crime alert and had located the suspect in the images in their store the day prior. The Cabela's staff member reportedly said the suspect browsed firearms and firearm accessories while in the store. Still photographs from Cabela's were obtained of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.
That same day, police reportedly were contacted by a citizen who saw the suspect and wrote down a license plate of the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle information came back belonging to Pepin, and Pepin's driver's license photo match the one of the suspect in the crime alert.
On Friday, Feb. 3, police obtained a search warrant for Pepin's vehicle and residence in Faribault. Prior to police arrival to Pepin's home, Pepin reportedly left his residence and was stopped by Faribault police. He was taken into custody and transported to the Steele County Detention Center without incident.
Owatonna police reportedly located the stolen firearm inside Pepin's home in a gun safe. A hat seen in the photographed theft worn by the suspect was also located in the residence.
Pepin's next court appearance is scheduled for March 22.