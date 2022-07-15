An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after a neighbor allegedly saw him drag a woman into a home and called police.
Michael James Thompson, 21, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with three counts of domestic assault, including one felony level charge for assaulting a family or household member by strangulation. The other two charges are leveled as misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched July 8 to a home on Dartts Avenue NE for a report of an active domestic. The reporting party stated a man was dragging a female and throwing her around, eventually throwing her inside a house.
At the scene, the reporting party said the man, later identified as Thompson, was allegedly yanking a woman around by her arm as the woman screamed for help.
At that time, Thompson reportedly stuck his head out of a second story window of the house in question and asked the officers, “What’s up?” When Thompson came outside per the officers’ request, he was allegedly covered in sweat and trying to shake an injury off on his right hand.
Police entered the home and found a disheveled, crying female victim, according to the report. The victim told police Thompson allegedly started throwing her outside and dragging her around by her clothes, arms and hair following a verbal argument.
According to court documents, the victim said she hit Thompson back in self defense and bit his hand when he was choking her. The victim reportedly said she could breath and talk the whole time and did not lose consciousness.
Police reportedly documented red marks on the victim’s neck and a bruise forming over her left eye.
Thompson’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 22.
