An Owatonna man is facing a criminal charge after he allegedly stole his roommate’s vehicle.
Nathan Lyn Vigil, 27, was charged by summons in Steele County District Court with felony theft of a motor vehicle. The charge stems from an incident that took place in early January.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified shortly after 6 a.m. on Jan. 3 for a report of a vehicle theft from Rose Street. The owner of the vehicle reportedly told police his roommate, Vigil, had asked him for a ride to the Twin Cities the night prior, but the owner said no.
The owner said the keys were inside the home and Vigil was the only other person there that night before the owner found his vehicle missing. The owner stated he believed Vigil did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the report.
Police contacted Vigil’s Department of Corrections agent, who then checked data from Vigil’s GPS device. According to police, there had been no activity on Vigil’s device since 4 p.m. Jan. 2. Records show the device was tampered with just before 4 a.m. the following morning.
The owner of the vehicle reportedly told police Vigil had “cut his ankle bracelet off” after he located it on the front step outside.
Minneapolis police located the stolen vehicle just before 4 a.m. Jan. 20, according to court records.
On Jan. 27, Owatonna police reportedly received a phone call from Vigil from the Hennepin County Jail. Vigil allegedly denied driving the stolen vehicle.
Vigil was previously convicted in 2018 with theft of a motor vehicle from Steele County and first-degree aggravated robbery in Blue Earth County. He also has a 2017 conviction in Le Sueur County for theft of a motor vehicle and a 2015 conviction in Waseca County for felony theft.
His next court appearance is scheduled for March 22.