An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted two women before jumping out a window to avoid police.
William Joseph Yanchulis, 41, was charged earlier this month in Steele County District Court with felony domestic assault. The charge stems from an incident that took place shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 12.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to an apartment complex on State Avenue for a report of an assault. When police arrived to the scene, they reportedly observed two female victims and a male suspect, later identified as Yanchulis, standing outside the apartment building. When Yanchulis saw police, he allegedly went inside the building.
Victims told police Yanchulis had been "drinking all day" and began yelling at them and pushing them, according to the report. One victim reportedly told police as Yanchulis was pushing the two women she became afraid that he would hurt one of them. One woman said Yanchulis allegedly has a past history of violence against her, including an incident from a couple months prior where he was arrested.
According to court documents, police searched the apartment for Yanchulis and found the living room window was open and the screen for the window was laying on the roof of a stairwell located directly below. There were footprints on the roof, police said, incidicating Yanchulis had left the apartment via the window.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m., officers were advised Yanchulis was back at the residence and banging on the front door, according to the report. Police located Yanchulis inside the apartment complex with cuts to his forehead and nose. As he was arrested, Yanchulis reportedly claimed his knee was broken.
According to court records, Yanchulis has previous pled guilty to two separate qualified domestic violence-related offenses for incidents that occurred in 2022. One of them women from the Dec. 12 incident was the victim in each case.
Yanchulis' next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23, where he will also be sentenced for the two prior cases he pleaded guilty in.
