An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he allegedly bit a woman behind her ear during an altercation.
Joseph Maurice Davis Sr., 37, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with two felony domestic assault charges, one gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault charge and one misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place the night prior.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to Hilltop Avenue SW after a woman reported someone was going to kill her daughter before disconnecting the call. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting party said Davis was allegedly inside the apartment hitting her daughter. The reporting party said when she saw the victim she had blood pouring down her face, according to the report, and Davis had threatened to hurt the reporting party next.
Inside the apartment, officers ordered Davis out with his hands up before he retreated back to the bathroom, according to court documents. Davis then complied, and officers observed the victim to reportedly be holding a bath towel on the left side of her head. Davis and the victim allegedly continued to yell at each other.
The victim told police they had been arguing for two days when Davis allegedly pushed her onto the bed, got on top of her and bit into her head behind her ear.
When Davis was placed under arrest, he reportedly threatened officers and attempted to pull away from them.
Davis was previously convicted of felony domestic assault in 2021 and 2015 in Steele County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 21.
