It's been said once; it's been said a thousand times — there is a housing problem in Owatonna.

Mineral Springs Estates

In an effort to help fill some of the existing gaps in the local housing market, Mineral Springs Estates will bring 328 multi family housing units to the northeast side of Owatonna, near River Springs Water Park. The project, being divided into multiple phases throughout the next handful of years, is expected to complete the first phase this construction season and have multiple units ready for tenants. (Photo courtesy of city of Owatonna)


Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments