It's been said once; it's been said a thousand times — there is a housing problem in Owatonna.
Between a highly competitive real estate market and the dwindling number of developed lots available for new construction, the Community Development Department for the city has heard nonstop about the need and demand for diverse housing options.
Fortunately, one major project that has been talked about for two years is finally on the cusp of taking off. Developers and city leaders hope it will help address some of the more glaring needs.
On Tuesday, the City Council will be presented with three resolutions for the Mineral Springs Estates housing project, a major housing project to be developed on the rough 83 acres of land currently owned by Chad Lange on the northeast side of town near the River Springs Water Park.
The resolutions will include the first reading of an ordinance vacating rights of way and utility easements, the first reading of an ordinance adopting and rezoning the planned unit development and a resolution on the preliminary plat for the project.
According to Community Development Manager Greg Kruschke, the multi-phased project that will span a handful of years will ultimately result in 328 new multi-family units, ranging from townhomes, flats and single-family houses.
The need
"Housing as a whole is a priority right now," Kruschke said, noting there are current 281 rental units being developed between the West Lake Meadows project behind Kohl's and the apartment complex being construct on 26th Street. The need for rental apartments was identified in the latest housing study, which was conducted three years ago, and Kruschke said the city has done a good job at addressing that identified need.
"Where are major problem is current is we don't have a lot of single family homes, and we don't have a lot of lots to build them on," he said.
Today, Kruschke said there are about 80 single family lots available, and they are scattered throughout the city. A "healthy supply" of lots would allow for about five to seven years of building to continue, but Kruschke warned those numbers are skewed due to the difficulty of not having multiple available lots next to each other, something developers commonly look for to build a number of homes out at once.
In the mid 2000's, Kruschke said the city was seeing 150-plus single family houses being built a year. While he recognizes that may not be the right or realistic number for appropriate growth in Owatonna today, he said the mere 16 new single family homes built in 2022 "certainly isn't right either." The highest number of single family homes built in a year since 2008 was the 40 homes built in 2021, and Kruschke said he believes that would still be a "bit on the low end."
Regardless, the city has continuously been hearing about the immediate need for more housing options, especially from local employers who are desperately trying to attract new talent and fill vacant roles in their companies. Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier said he too hears this concern frequently from local businesses, specifically because of its direct correlation with the workforce shortage.
"They are both big issues because one correlates directly with the other — you have to have housing in order to grow the workforce," Meier said. "It's such a huge issues that gets talked about a lot and people continue to ask about."
Mineral Springs Estates
The new housing project known as Mineral Springs Estates is being developed by HAS Capital, LLC, a company the city was able to connect with through their professional relationship with Mac Hamilton of Hamilton Real Estate Group. Hamilton has developed a number of apartment complexes in Owatonna, as well as the downtown Courtyard by Marriott.
Though based in Chicago, HAS is familiar with southern Minnesota, having developed a number of projects in the Rochester area. Through discussions with the city, local employers and lending institutions, Kruschke said the group has done a considerable amount of market research to land on the project plan that will include a high variety of housing, as well as developing both the land and the houses.
"And it will all still be affordable — that is an important component to all of this," Kruschke said. "People have to be able to afford it."
The project, which is being divided into four total phases, will include six-unit townhomes known as "row houses," six-unit flats, single family attached homes and single family detached homes. Kruschke said everything in the project area is also meant to be walkable, and the developer will be installing trail connections, sidewalks, private drives at the back of the unies and have roughly 12 acres of green space.
This year, HAS will be tackling Phase 1A of the project, which will include roads — including a new local road that will be used for all the construction equipment to keep it off already existing roads and prevent as much disruption to current traffic as possible — 10 single family lots, single family attached units and one of each of the six-unit complexes. Kruschke said the plan is to then see how the market responds to what is available so the developers know where to focus on the following spring when they move into Phase 1B. Depending how construction goes, Kruschke anticipates they will roll into Phase 2 as soon as possible next year, which will include more townhouses and a major infrastructure projects on Stone Ridge Lane, providing the trunk sanitation sewer main for everything east and "as far east as the city will ever go."
Phases 3 and 4, focusing on more single family detached units, will come in following years, and Kruschke said at the end of the day "the market rules all" and which units continue to get built could change in the future.
The land has been used for farming for the past number of years, rented out by Lange, but this year it was not planted in anticipation for the project to begin.