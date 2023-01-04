For many years, there have been some fundraising efforts to add new holiday lights to enhance the annual celebrations in downtown Owatonna.

Central Park Holiday Lights

New snowflake lights were added to Central Park in 2019. With the completion of the streetscape project in downtown, MainStreet Director Lisa Cochran created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to add additional holiday lights and decorations to Central Park and North Cedar Avenue.  (File photo/southernminn.com)


Downtown Owatonna

A few fundraising effort has been born with the hopes of updating the holiday decor throughout the newly revitalized downtown. Many of the existing decorations are more than 40 years old and many feel it's time for an upgrade. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments