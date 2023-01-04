For many years, there have been some fundraising efforts to add new holiday lights to enhance the annual celebrations in downtown Owatonna.
With the revitalization of downtown completed with the new hotel and streetscape project, those efforts have been renewed by MainStreet Director Lisa Cochran.
“We believe the future begins now with our new, revitalized streetscape along North Cedar Avenue,” Cochran said. “With the updated landscaping, lights and inviting seating areas — what better time to capture the Norman Rockwell-like setting for the holidays than with new and inviting lights.”
The goal of raising $50,000 may seem daunting to the community, but Cochran said the lights that will be purchased are commercial-grade lights and are meant to last for decades. The funds will be used to purchase 26 lighted snowflakes to put on the light poles along Cedar, along with a tall lighted centerpiece tree to be placed in the middle of Central Park. She said strands of white lights to light the trees in the park and along Cedar are also on the list.
“Even on evenings when there is not a special event happening, I’ve been downtown and I can hear the seasonal music coming from the bandshell in Central Park,” she said. “As I look around, taking in the lights and breathing the crisp winter air, there is a feeling of warmth that comes over me — even in frigid Minnesota. This is our town, our home, and we want to share that warmth with others, putting our best on display for years to come. I humbly ask you to join in being a part of sharing and shining our light.”
Shortly after Christmas, Cochran started a GoFundMe page in order to collect donations from the community.
“We decided to start a GoFundMe because there is no entity in town that takes this on as something that's in their budget," she said. "In order to increase, expand and improve our lighting situation, we felt something like this would be received better because it's not affecting tax dollars and it's not required to participate in.”
While the fundraiser doesn’t have a definitive end date, Cochran said she is hopeful to be able to purchase the lights early this year.
In 2019, new lights were purchased to light up downtown for the first time in more than four decades. The Owatonna Business Partnership called for donations to help enhance the look of the core of downtown over the holidays that year, and Cochran hopes to expand on those efforts to create a cohesive look throughout downtown.
"There was a fund established in 2019 when those lights were purchased that has some money in it, but not significant enough to get what is on our wishlist," Cochran said. "If people want to donate cash, checks or by credit card, we already have that set up and we appreciate any type of contribution people would like to make."
Cindy Stelter told the People's Press in a previous story that the Owatonna Business partnership hoped to see additional strands of lights purchased, and more winter-themed fixtures to be added to remain on display throughout the month of January.
Cochran said the new decorations will be another added bonus for the community to enjoy, especially since the garlands and banners donning the light posts on Cedar are more than 40 years old.
"Not that 40 is old, "she laughed. "But many people think they're dated, and with the streetscape project being finished and everything looking updated and new, we felt like new decorations would be a big benefit."
Those interested in making contributions towards the holiday lights in downtown Owatonna are asked to visit the fundraiser page or contact the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 507-451-7970.