Mark Sebring brewing

Mark Sebring works as the lead brewer for Mineral Springs Brewery and is one of three co-owners. Every beer that comes out of the brewery is named after Owatonna legends and landmarks. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
Bill Cronin, Mineral Springs Brewery

Bill Cronin is one of three co-owners of Mineral Springs Brewery, a place he was determined to make a go-to community connecting spaace. (File photo/southernminn.com)

For five nights a week, it’s not uncommon to hear a dull roar coming from Walnut Avenue along the river.

Rod Baker at MSB

Rod Baker, one of three owners of Mineral Springs Brewery, fills a growler of Straight River IPA inside the MSB tap room. The Straight River IPA is one of the staples that has been around since the beginning, but new beers continue to roll out. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Rod Baker at MSB

Rod Baker, one of three owners of Mineral Springs Brewery, fills a growler of Straight River IPA inside the MSB tap room. The Straight River IPA is one of the staples that has been around since the beginning, but new beers continue to roll out. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments