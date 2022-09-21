For five nights a week, it’s not uncommon to hear a dull roar coming from Walnut Avenue along the river.
Since November 2019, Mineral Springs Brewery has become one of the local watering holes in Owatonna’s downtown district, serving up craft beer with a special Steele County twist. Co-owned by Bill Cronin, Mark Sebring and Rob Baker, MSB served up their in-house brewed beers all named after local legends — whether a beloved person, an iconic place or timeless folklore.
But the beer is only one ingredient to MSB’s success.
“When you ask what I want the taproom to look like, I would rather answer what I want the taproom to feel like,” said Cronin, roughly one year before the taproom first opened. “I hope it feels like a great space for the community to come together.”
The birth of the brew
According to Cronin, Mineral Springs Brewery had been around long before the taproom was even an idea. Following the results of the grassroots Owatonna Forward initiative, which identified key dimensions the community stated were priorities in making Owatonna better and stronger, the concept of a local brewery was ultimately identified in 2015 as a community desire.
The three current owners, alongside former co-owners Mark Knutson and Tom Pelton, listened carefully to public input. Joining forces with brewers Jon Hilstad and Matt Kottke and using the already known “Mineral Springs Brewery” moniker, the crew hit the ground running in early 2018.
“Mineral Springs Brewery had been around for a number of years as a home-brew name,” Cronin said. “Our group of five is taking over that name and making it into a brick-and-mortar brewery versus a garage brewery.”
Making the space
Another key concept that came from Owatonna forward that stuck out to the MSB group was developing the river area downtown to make it more attractive and a “go-to” location. Cronin said that is why they specifically looked for a location along both the river and the bike path, allowing them to create a lively patio space for the spring, summer and fall months.
Eventually, the group would invest in outdoor heated igloos, further taking advantage of the patio space for the winter months. The warmer months have also allowed MSB to provide live music entertainment outdoors, while solo acts are brought inside when things cool off.
“When it came to the brewing system, early on we knew we needed a Mercedes system, and we have one,” Cronin said, adding the group spared no expenses to make sure they got every detail right.
Inside the taproom features a classic, glass garage door look that makes the brewing equipment visible.
Because MSB is a taproom, there is no food options on the menu. That choice, however, is one the owners made to help be a partner and supporter of other local businesses. A food truck is almost always parked alongside the brewery. Patrons are also encouraged to have their favorite local eats delivered right to the taproom or to bring in some carryout.
Let the beer flow
Visitors can learn quite a bit about Owatonna’s history with a visit to MSB.
The Cinder Hill Cream Ale is named after the 60-foot hill on Linn Avenue overlooking downtown, used by local athletes for training. The Straight River IPA is named after the iconic healing water of Owatonna’s Mineral Springs that makes its way to the Straight River, rolling directly west of the brewery and taproom.
The Sweere Cherry Sour, a newer product, is named after Dr. Joseph Sweere and his wife, Mary, who gifted Owatonna for more than 50 years through Mary’s ‘Antique Fair’ and more.
MSB has even brewed two beers to honor its own history, with the Pelton Dark Lager and Knutson Golden Ale, named after two former owners.
And this is all just the beginning.
“We haven’t stopped,” Cronin said, hinting at more dreams that may be coming to fruition in the near future. “Our concept is to keep creating, and through that, we are able to be connected to our community and be a part of things we never could have been a part of alone as individuals, but we can together as a group. That is awesome.”