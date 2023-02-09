A romantic comedy production complete with a few love triangles, wit and satire will be opening at the Little Theatre of Owatonna next weekend.
The cast has been rehearsing for weeks to prepare the audience to laugh, cry and join them on a journey of unrequited love in the upcoming production of "Arms and the Man."
Director Julianna Skluzacek said the play has many themes, but the intent when it was first written in 1894 was to explore the futility of war with comedy.
"It's always been meant to be a comedy and it's also satire about the ridiculousness of war with jokes about people not having ammunition and the hiring of mercenaries," she said. "It's also a little prophetic because we're seeing similar things happening now over in Ukraine. When Shaw, an Irish playwright wrote it, I think he wanted to use comedy to help the medicine go down from what was happening in the world at the time."
Bin Huang plays Sergius who he describes as a bit of a romantic, but also a little unintelligent.
"He wants to be noble and heroic," Huang said. "He also romanticizes everything and he's a little dumb, but he definitely means well."
Sergius also finds himself in a predicament when he realizes his betrothed, Raina, played by Emma Oyloe, may not be as perfect for him as he once believed and his attentions turn to another woman in the house, who is also engaged to another man.
"He gets really torn between the person he thinks he should be with and the person he wants to be with," Huang said. "He's been a really fun character to play. It's been great finding the funny moments and ways to bring the comedy to life in different ways."
Mark Place plays Paul Petkoff, Raina's father who has a slightly inflated ego, except when it comes to his wife, Catherine, played by Amy Anderson.
"He definitely sees himself as lord of the household and like a boss," he said. "But his inflated view of himself definitely get's deflated by his wife."
Place said he enjoys the challenge of acting in a comedy, and thinks it's one of the more difficult genres to pull off.
"It's easy to act mad on stage, but comedic timing is tough," he said. "You never know when the audience will laugh and you can't always deliver a line anticipating that laughter."
He added that the cast of "Arms and the Man" have worked it out together perfectly to get the timing right and he thinks anyone with a good sense of humor will be able to enjoy many laughs throughout the three-act production.
Opening night will be at 7:30 on Friday, Feb. 17 with additional performances on Feb. 18, 19, 24, and 25 with a final matinee performance on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Tickets are available online, at Tri M Graphics or at the door the day of the performance.