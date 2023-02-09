A romantic comedy production complete with a few love triangles, wit and satire will be opening at the Little Theatre of Owatonna next weekend. 

Arms and the Man

The cast at Little Theatre of Owatonna rehearses the first act of three act romantic comedy "Arms and the Man." (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Arms and the Man

Set at the end of the 1885 Serbo-Bulgarian War, the romantic comedy "Arms and the Man" will be opening at the Little Theatre of Owatonna next weekend. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments