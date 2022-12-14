Every other year, the Little Theatre of Owatonna puts productions on hold for the holidays. This is one of the off years, but several members weren’t ready to truly put holiday performances on pause just yet.

A Cozy Holiday Concert

Rebecca Somers practices for her performance this weekend at the first LTO off-season holiday concert. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Bartkowiak)


Little Theatre of Owatonna

Rebecca Somers and David Phillips begin setting the stage for this weekend’s holiday concert at the Little Theatre of Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Bartkowiak)

