Every other year, the Little Theatre of Owatonna puts productions on hold for the holidays. This is one of the off years, but several members weren’t ready to truly put holiday performances on pause just yet.
After some coordination, LTO decided to host its first ever holiday concert at 7 p.m. this Saturday, according to Board Vice President Rebecca Somers.
“We don’t have a Christmas show this year and several LTO members said to me that they wanted to have a Christmas show,” Somers said. “So, in response to the request of our members, I began coordinating with other board members and frequent performers and we put together a one-of-a-kind performance from many familiar faces.”
Several vocalists and accompanists agreed to work together and volunteer to practice on their own time to perform and play some of their favorite holiday tunes for the Cozy Holiday Concert event.
“It’s going to be a casual night for the public to stop by and listen to performances for about an hour,” Somers said. “It will be open to the public with a free will donation, and we will have coffee and hot chocolate available, too.”
This time of year is busy and sometimes stressful for most people, but sometimes being able to take a break and listen to music to renew oneself with the holiday spirit was a motivating factor behind the introduction of this holiday concert, according to Somers.
Jerry Qualley is among one of the performers. Many people may recognize his name as he performed and directed many productions at LTO over the years, and he will be returning to the stage this weekend to sing.
“Jerry is very well known in the theater community,” Somers said. “He’s been involved with LTO pretty much since it started, but now at 83 years old he felt his performing days were over, but this performance is great and we’re excited to see him back on the stage. We love to hear him sing.”
Other performers include Heather Burke, Sam Buegler, Tim and Andrea Van Gelder, Brie Stoe and more. The selection of songs will range from classic Christmas carols to upbeat and modern holiday jams.
“There will be something for everyone to enjoy,” Somers said.
Victoria Bartkowiak, executive director of the Little Theater, said any donations that are received for the performance will go toward operational and show costs. The cost of producing a non-musical show will generally cost between $9,000 and $12,000 while a musical can cost nearly $22,000.
With a single season consisting of four to five shows, the costs add up quickly which makes donations extra helpful to bring quality performances in genres such as drama, comedy, musical, children and holiday to the community.
“It takes a small army of technical people backstage to complete a performance,” Bartkowiak said. “Each works with their own tools, whether they are acting, color, paint, cloth, light or sound and all contribute to the final effect of the production bringing their own creative skills and artistry to it.”
Somers and Bartkowiak said they hope the concert is a success and it can become a new tradition during year’s when there is not a holiday production.
The next production, “Arms and the Man” which will premier in February next year, just concluded hosting auditions and rehearsals are set to begin in January. Other productions for the 2023 season include “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “Miss Nelson is Missing.”