Murder, music, and mayhem are the three "M's" to describe the Little Theatre of Owatonna’s fall production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
Director Gordy Handeland said the audience will be entertained with plenty of wit and comedy from start to finish throughout the play. Though he has directed more than 40 productions in his time, this is his first ever experience at LTO.
“It’s been great,” Handeland said. “The cast is great, the theater is great and this is a really fun production. There’s music; there is lots of comedy; and it’s not a ‘whodunit’ murder mystery. You know very well throughout, and that’s part of the comedy that the audience will see.”
The story is set at the turn of the century and follows Monty Navarro, played by Austin Stole, who realizes he is eighth in line for an earldom within the well off D’Ysquith family.
“Monty grew up pretty rough and didn’t have a lot of money, so when he learns he could possibly be an Earl he comes up with a plan to steal the throne, so to speak,” Stole said. “The reason why he wants this position is because of his love interest. He wants to be able to impress her and what better way to do that than a murder rampage.”
The cast may number at just over a dozen, but nearly double the number of characters are seen throughout the musical. Curt Jorgenson will wear 11 hats throughout, and he is featured as the Magistrate.
“A lot of the cast will play multiple roles,” Jorgenson said. “It’s a lot of fun. It was difficult in the beginning to get the hang of all the characters and costumes and timing, but once you start getting into a routine, it becomes much easier. Plus I have my cheat sheet with me, so I know what costumes go with which character.”
Erik Eitrheim plays Asquith D’Ysquith but also gets to take on the role of multiple characters throughout the show.
“I have eight total characters, and a couple of them are women,” he said. “I’ve been having a lot of fun with it. They all have their own character flaws.”
Handeland said he and the cast have been working hard the last several weeks pulling the show together for opening night Thursday. They were able to rehearse with the full orchestra this week, which many cast members said has been a delight.
“It’s starting to get very real with the orchestra here for rehearsals,” he said. "The show is going to be great, and we hope people will come and enjoy it. The music is great and the cast and the costumes. I have a hard time thinking theres anyone who wouldn't enjoy this performance."
Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 and 23.
Tickets are available online, at the LTO box office or at Tri M Graphics.