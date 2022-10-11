Murder, music, and mayhem are the three "M's" to describe the Little Theatre of Owatonna’s fall production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

The Little Theatre of Owatonna is ready to kick off the season with the fall production of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder." Performances open this weekend. (Photo Courtesy of LTO)
Austin Shore plays the protagonist of the story, Monty Navarro who finds himself 8th in line for an earldom. He begins his journey of trying to pick off his predecessors and take the throne. (Photo courtesy of LTO)

