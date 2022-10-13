Little Theatre of Owatonna

Austin Shore plays the protagonist of Little Theatre of Owatonna’s next production, ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.’ Originally scheduled to open this week, LTO has canceled the first four performances due to positive COVID-19 cases. New performances have been scheduled. (Photo courtesy of LTO)

Due to positive COVID-19 cases within the cast and the recommendations from the CDC, Little Theatre of Owatonna must unfortunately cancel the first four shows of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak.

