Austin Shore plays the protagonist of Little Theatre of Owatonna’s next production, ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.’ Originally scheduled to open this week, LTO has canceled the first four performances due to positive COVID-19 cases. New performances have been scheduled. (Photo courtesy of LTO)
Due to positive COVID-19 cases within the cast and the recommendations from the CDC, Little Theatre of Owatonna must unfortunately cancel the first four shows of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak.
In a press release sent Thursday evening, LTO staff stated they are committed to keeping their patrons, volunteers, cast and crew safe, and are therefore are canceling the first four performances, but will offer five shows the following week, with cast and crew masking during the first three of the five performances. Masks for audience members will continue to remain optional, but are encouraged by the venue.
Wednesday through Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.
“I’m disappointed that we will not be able to perform ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ this weekend,” said director of the show Gordy Handeland. “We hope you’ll join us next week for this very funny musical comedy.”
LTO Executive Director Victoria Bartkowiak said the health and safety of all those involved in the production is of top priority.
“Covid is still with us, and with live theatre, there is always the chance that it will pop up,” she said. “We must do what is best for everyone, and at this time, that is canceling productions. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and I kindly ask for your understanding. I look forward to seeing everyone in the theatre next week!”
If you are a current ticket holder for one of the canceled performances, you will be contacted to move your tickets to next week. If you have not been contacted or have any questions, please call the box office at (507) 451-0764 or by emailing us at ltomn@outlook.com.
Tickets are available online, at the LTO box office or at Tri M Graphics.
