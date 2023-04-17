New OHS

Site work has resumed throughout the new campus. Crews work on the outdoor plaza and prepare to put footings in for the benches and planter. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

As this chapter on the longstanding Owatonna High School comes to a close, administrators, teachers, students and the community are ready for the next chapter to begin with the opening of the new high school that is mere months away.

The third floor is nearly complete in the three-story classroom. Soon the floor will be closed off and prepped for the final cleaning before staff and students will be welcomed for the fall. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson looks out over the balcony of the third floor. He said as things move along quicker than ever, the entire project remains on time and on budget. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Crews work on cutting and fitting the walls in the auditorium. Many pieces have to be custom cut to fit the angles and to form around slight openings for LED accent lights. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Wood flooring has been installed in the main gym of the new high school. The flooring will have to sit and acclimate to the space before the final floor will be laid over top. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
A member of the construction crew grinds down the Terrazzo floor just inside the athletic space doors. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

