As this chapter on the longstanding Owatonna High School comes to a close, administrators, teachers, students and the community are ready for the next chapter to begin with the opening of the new high school that is mere months away.
Director of Facilities Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson said there are so many exciting things happening daily at the site, but wants to caution the public that the site is an active construction zone and the public is not permitted on the property.
“We understand the public is getting excited and wants to see what’s going on,” he said. “It’s still a construction site and unless you’re a construction worker or authorized to be here, you can’t be on site.”
Site work resumed on the grounds this month beginning with artificial turf being laid in the practice fields and the fencing around the site is nearly complete. Work on the athletic fields and walking paths will continue in the coming weeks.
Olson said the third floor of the three-story classroom is nearly complete and ready to be closed off and cleaned up in preparation for the arrival of staff and students in the fall.
Working from the top down, the second and first floors are coming along nicely with electrical rough-ins happening, the last of the windows are being installed and tiling on the walls and carpeting on the floors will be happening in the coming weeks.
Next month, several projects will be underway such as casework on the first floor, terrazzo, pad out ceilings on the second floor and work on installing the elevator will also begin.
Stalls and amenities in the restrooms are going in as well as tile and lockers in the locker rooms near the fitness center.
In the athletics and activities space, wood flooring is beginning to be installed in the gym and work is continuing on the terrazzo detail just in side the athletics doors. Olson was excited to see the scoreboards installed in the gym and acoustic panels also line the walls in both the main and auxiliary gymnasium.
Next month crews will be working to finish framing in the fitness area, install the ceiling grid, paint and continue with electrical work in the auxiliary gym.
In the commons area, LED lights and ceiling clouds are in progress. A light fixture in the shape of an “O” has also been installed on the south end of the area, which Olson thinks will add a nice touch to the space.
Next month finishing touches with tile, paint and terrazzo will begin.
A lot of progress is being made in the auditorium and music spaces now that most of the scaffolding has been removed after completion of the ceiling and cat walk work.
“There will be LED light accents along the walls and those will look very nice when it’s all finished,” Olson said. “This space is going to look awesome when it’s all done.”
In the coming weeks, workers will continue installing the wood panels, begin painting and work on the opening for a chair lift in the auditorium.
“Everything is moving along quickly,” Olson said. “I’m always happy to report that we’re still on time and on budget.”
Current Owatonna High School
During last Monday’s school board meeting, the task force recommended that the board stop negotiations with Former Owatonna High School LLC (FOHS) after their redevelopment proposal fell short in multiple areas and proceed with demolition of the buildings that will not be retained by the district.
Last year, the task force recommended the district retain the C Plaza, Gymnasium and VoAg building for district use and to see what FOHS could come up with for a potential use.
The proposal proved to be too large of an undertaking for the company and the task force didn’t feel it was the right decision to move forward despite the great ideas.
The school board will officially vote on whether or not plans for demolition will move forward during a future meeting, likely Monday, April 24.