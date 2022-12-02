Projects at the new Owatonna High School are moving full speed ahead while others are paused for the winter.

Learning Stairs

Pouring the learning stairs in the commons of the new Owatonna High School is a slow moving process with crews only able to work on one stair a day. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Commons

Drywall is going up on the east side of the commons area in the new Owatonna High School. In the coming weeks, all of the drywalling should be complete in the area. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Three-story classroom

Dividing walls, and white boards are being installed on the third floor of the three-story classroom. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Classroom

Bob Olson was surprised to see carpet had been installed in a couple of the classrooms on the third floor of the three-story classroom. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376.

