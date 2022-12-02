Projects at the new Owatonna High School are moving full speed ahead while others are paused for the winter.
Throughout the site, synthetic turf has been installed at the multi-purpose field and paving of the parking lots began. Site fencing, underground electrical rough-in, stadium fencing and more was in progress. Many of the site work projects have been paused through the winter months according to the construction update website.
Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson said the projects will resume in the spring and in the meantime, interior work will continue as scheduled.
The third floor of the three-story classroom is beginning to look like a fully functional school. Paint and tile are going up on the walls, markers boards are going up, the ceiling is being installed and some rooms are beginning to have carpet on the floors and cabinets on the walls.
On the second floor, drywall is up and painting has begun, while MEP rough-ins are being installed on the first floor and framing is going up.
Exterior face bricks are going up outside the athletic and activities area and MEP rough-in are going in the locker rooms while crews prepare to paint the auxiliary gym.
Olson said now that the main gym slab has been poured, fire protection and electrical rough-in can be installed and equipment will be going in the auxiliary gym in the coming weeks as well.
Interior framing in the commons area is in progress and the interior masonry in the kitchen has begun. Crews are working on the learning stair construction each day as well.
“They start at the bottom and are only able to pour one stair a day,” Olson said. “It’s a slow moving project, but it’s going to be really cool when the stairs are all done.”
In the coming weeks, crews will be ready to begin installing drywall around the commons as framing is completed.
As for the auditorium, the stepped seating concrete has been poured. The area is full of scaffolding as crews work on the catwalk system and the ceiling.
Existing Owatonna High School
For months, many have been asking questions about what will happen with the existing Owatonna High School. It has been a year long process, and with no solid answers, some in the community are becoming impatient.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad can empathize with the frustrations and said that things are progressing as far as the campus is concerned, but with many moving parts and decisions to be made, it continues to be a slow process.
“When there are so many intricacies involved in something like this, the decisions take time,” Elstad said. “We are making progress and the task force wants to make sure that all questions are answered and what is best for the community is in mind while they make these decisions.”
Following the receipt of an official proposal from the Former Owatonna High School LLC. (FOHS), the Existing OHS Citizens’ Task Force reconvened Wednesday evening to review the proposal.
Elstad said during the meeting, great progress was made and the members of the task force were meticulous when evaluating the proposal. He said the next steps are to send back the proposal to FOHS to have some clarifications or revisions made.
“The group felt the proposal had merit,” he said. “There were some questions and clarifications they felt were necessary. At the end of the day, they want to make sure that when this goes back to the board, they have the best recommendation possible to make the space valuable to the community.”
Elstad estimates that the task force will be ready to take their feedback back to FOHS later this month for revisions, which will bring the fate of the campus one step closer to a solution.