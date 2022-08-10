Projects are rapidly moving forward at the site of the new Owatonna High School. The site is almost unrecognizable from just a few weeks ago as crews have experienced optimal weather and little to no delays moving forward.

Front of school

The three-story, 317,000 square foot high school and surrounding grounds is still on track for being ready to welcome students next fall. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Athletic Fields

Bob Olson, district director of facilities, infrastructure and security, said in the coming weeks, much work on the athletic fields will begin. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Interior

Crews on the third floor prepare for exterior windows and drywall in the new Owatonna High School. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Auxiliary Gymnasium

Concrete has been laid in the auxiliary gymnasium of the new Owatonna High School and the walking path that will run along the outside of both gymnasiums is nearly complete. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Locker Rooms

Bob Olson said he was proud of the layout for the locker rooms at the new high school, mentioning it will be beneficial for all athletic students to not have to vacate their respective rooms to accomodate out of town teams for sporting events. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Brick laying

Crews have begun assembling the exterior brick on the front of the new Owatonna High School. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

