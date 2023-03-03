New High School

Windows have gone in and the front of the new Owatonna high school looks almost complete. Just a year ago, none of the exterior walls were up and crews, administration and staff alike are anxiously awaiting the big move this summer. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Excitement is mounting within the current Owatonna High School as staff are starting to think about making preparations for the big move, anticipated to begin in July, to the new campus on the south end of town. 

Activities Entrance

The logo on the floor just inside the activities entrance is underway. The custom terrazzo floor should be complete in the coming weeks and Bob Olson, director of facilities  infrastructure and security, said he's excited to see the finishing touches to the school beginning to come together. (Emily Kahke/southernminn.com)


Auditorium

For the last two months, the entire auditorium was full of scaffolding as crews working on the cat walk, ceiling clouds and more. Now the that has been removed crews will start finishing up the walls and sheetrock the music area and work on the staging area and green room. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
3 Story Classroom

Flooring, cabinetry and more continue to trickle their way down the stories of the three-story classroom. Work on the elevator and continued work on each floor will continue in the following months. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Greenhouse

The greenhouse on the south side of the new school will be perfect to allow students to get hands-on lessons with projects. With new classes being offered in the agriculture pathway, students will have more opportunities to learn about plants, food and agriculture. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

