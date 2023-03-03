Excitement is mounting within the current Owatonna High School as staff are starting to think about making preparations for the big move, anticipated to begin in July, to the new campus on the south end of town.
Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson said big changes are happening daily and he's always happy to report the project remains "on time and on budget."
"I say it all the time, but I'm always amazed by how quickly projects are moving right along," Olson said. "I was here this morning and I'm still noticing things that are different and new."
Site work has been paused for the winter aside from some crews putting up fencing around the athletic fields. The work is anticipated to resume in April, according to the construction update website.
Many projects are underway in the three-story classroom. Finishing touches on the third floor are in progress along with installing bathroom fixtures, ceiling tiles and window installation. Ceramic tile, glazing cabinets and MEP finishes are just a few of the bigger projects happening currently on the second floor.
Crews are preparing tor MEP rough-ins, tape and mud, mechanical and electrical finishes and ceiling grid installation to begin and continue on the first floor.
Olson said because heaving machinery has been present in the commons area throughout the project, the projects in the three-story classroom began at the top and have been working their way down in preparation for the machinery to no longer be inside and work on the floors in the commons to begin.
Next month crews will be working on painting masonry walls, sheet rocking kitchen soffits and finish up the drywall in the cafeteria and commons area.
As for the main and auxiliary gyms, Olson said in the coming weeks crews are expected to vacate the main gym to prepare for the flooring to be installed. Terrazzo work is starting in the hallways along with several other projects in the fitness centers.
Tile is up in the athletics locker room bathroom and cabinets will be installed in the locker rooms soon.
After about two months, the auditorium is open again with the removal of the scaffolding while crews were working on the cat walk, ceiling clouds and more. Next month finishing touches will be added to the walls, the music area will prepare for sheetrock and the remaining scaffolding will come down.
Existing school update
As for the current high school campus, Superintendent Jeff Elstad said it will still be several weeks before anything is officially decided.
Last year, the Owatonna School Board elected to enter into an agreement with the Former Owatonna High School LLC. (FOHS). The group brought forth a formal proposal for what they plan to do with the site and that proposal was brought back to the Existing OHS Citizen's Task Force for consideration.
Elstad said there were some areas in the initial proposal that the task force had questions on and asked FOHS clarify on the topics in question and come back with a revised proposal which they did last week.
"The task force will walk through the revised proposal when they meet on March 16," Elstad said. "If they're happy with the new proposal, they plan to present the information to the board during the work session on April 10."
During that meeting, the school board will have the opportunity to ask questions before they take it to a vote, likely at the following meeting on April 24.