Bob Olson, director of facilities, infrastructure and security for Owatonna Public Schools, examines the work being done inside the site of the new high school. Drywall is going up on the third floor of the three-story classroom. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The coordinated efforts of more than 160 workers at the site of the new Owatonna High School are keeping things moving smoothly as classrooms begin to take shape and preparations for paving the parking lots begin.
Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson said he is continually impressed by the drastic changes weekly to the entire site.
"Things are really coming together quickly," he said. "Changes are happening daily and the guys are doing a great job."
Project Superintendent Randy Haram, with Kraus-Anderson, echoed Olson, adding the crews are prepping for laying artificial turf on the sports fields and the installation of pavement for burbs. Additionally, pavement for the parking lot should be ready to begin in the next week, Haram said.
The stone base for the fields is being laid in preparation for the synthetic turf and seeding. Stadium fencing is being put up and the dugouts in the varsity fields are nearly completed.
The drywall on the third floor of the three-story classroom is well underway. Framing on the second floor is being completed with drywall coming up next. Several exterior windows have been framed and installed, according to the construction update website.
Next month painting, tiling and ceilings on the third floor should begin, while drywall will start being installed on the second floor. Fireproofing will also start on the first floor. Exterior bricks continue to be installed throughout the building.
In the commons and cafeteria area, the slabs in the kitchen have been poured and the interior framing has been started. Crews are fireproofing the exposed steel and parts for the walk-in cooler and freezer have been delivered. It should be assembled and installed in the coming weeks.
In the music space and auditorium spaces, more work is in progress. Roofing has begun over the music rooms and underground electrical rough-ins are in progress throughout the space. Concrete for the stepped seating in the auditorium, and music room slabs should begin in a matter of days.
