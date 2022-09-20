The coordinated efforts of more than 160 workers at the site of the new Owatonna High School are keeping things moving smoothly as classrooms begin to take shape and preparations for paving the parking lots begin. 

New Owatonna High School

Windows are beginning to go in on the Southwest side of the three-story classroom. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
New Owatonna High School

Bob Olson, director of facilities, infrastructure and security for Owatonna Public Schools, examines the work being done inside the site of the new high school. Drywall is going up on the third floor of the three-story classroom. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
New Owatonna High School

The walking track around the main and auxiliary gyms is nearly complete. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
New Owatonna High School

Framing for the learning stairs in the commons area has begun. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments