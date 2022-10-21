Unrecognizable changes continue to happen weekly at the site of the new Owatonna High School, and crews prepare for dropping temperatures and winter to set in.
Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson said the temporary heating systems are in place to keep momentum going with snow and winter on the horizon. He said most of the work through the winter months will be happening on the interior.
According to the construction update website, curbs and pavement have been laid throughout various areas of the site, including some of the pathways to the sporting fields on the south end of the site.
Stone base for the synthetic turf field is being laid and preparations for the stadium fencing are underway, as well as fencing throughout out the grounds. Next month, asphalt paving for paths through the athletic fields should be completed and paving for the parking lots will begin.
Drywall and paint is going up in the third floor of the three-story classroom, as well as several window installations. Many others are being framed in preparation for glass. Framing and mechanical and electrical rough-ins are going in the second floor. The exterior brick is nearly complete in the classroom.
Also next month, painting will continue on the third floor and tile will begin instillation. Work on the ceilings will begin while drywall begins on the second floor. Fireproofing will begin on the first floor along with exterior metal panel installation.
In the athletics and activities spaces, work on the exterior framing for the fitness center is under way. Plumbing rough-ins are going in the locker rooms and interior masonry for the locker rooms as started as well. Next month, roofing will begin in the wrestling rooms and concrete slab for the walking track will start. Preparations are underway to start pouring concrete in the main gym.
Roofing has started in the music rooms near the auditorium. Underground electrical rough-ins are in progress and much of the seating concrete has been poured in the auditorium itself. Next month smoke hatches will be installed in the auditorium and slabs will begin pouring in the music rooms.
Olson said with nearly 170 crew members on site daily, overall the project remains on time.
“There’s a couple areas where we are behind, but other areas where we are ahead of schedule,” he said. “Over all I think we are definitely still on track to have everything ready to welcome students next year. This is a big puzzle and we have a lot of moving parts but it will all come together in the end.”
He said ideally, they will be ready for occupancy in July of next year so teachers and other staff can begin the process of migrating everything from the old high school into the new one.