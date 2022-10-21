New Owatonna High School

Crews pour concrete for lockers in the locker rooms. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Unrecognizable changes continue to happen weekly at the site of the new Owatonna High School, and crews prepare for dropping temperatures and winter to set in.

Work continues at the site of the new Owatonna High School, which is on track to welcome students for the next school year. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Paint is on the walls on the third floor of the three-story class room. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Steeped seating in the auditorium is nearly complete. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Construction crews are ready with cement and bricking in the athletic and activities space. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Exterior framing for the fitness center continues. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The first bits of tile flooring are being laid in the athletic spaces of the new high school. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

