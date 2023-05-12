The new Owatonna High School is nearly ready to open its doors to students and teachers.
With the targeted completion date in July approaching, it’s becoming increasingly clear how the facilities will offer new learning opportunities for students.
Crews are working west to east from the top floor to the bottom. With the second and third floors nearly move-in ready, the bulk of the work has moved to the ground floor. They will continue installing floors, ceilings, and electrical down there over the next month.
The commons area is currently one of the busiest parts of the site. Crews are finishing the floor, which features a massive bird’s-eye view of the Straight River and Lake Kohlmeier. The epoxy terrazzo floor should be exceptionally durable, according to Director of Facilities Bob Olson.
“This stuff will last a hundred years,” he said.
Above, the ceiling will resemble rolling clouds once workers finish hanging curved white panels, which they’ve just begun hanging. Several classrooms feature large windows that face the commons, resembling picture frames from outside. Olson says the concept of the project is to “put learning on display.”
The new classrooms are designed for increased flexibility, with each tailored to different functions like lecture or group work. Some rooms also feature workspace across the hall, where teachers can easily check in while students work independently.
“We’re just giving them the option to do things differently,” said Olson.
Olson highlighted the industrial technology section of the building, which will bring woodworking, automotive repair, and agriculture classes into close proximity for better collaboration. The area includes a greenhouse, which is only awaiting electrical installation, and a ventilation system in the garage, which will safely draw exhaust out of the building while students learn vehicle repair. The facility is still awaiting the installation of three glass garage doors, which will provide natural light throughout the school day. Soon, contractors will be installing refrigerators, ovens and other appliances for culinary classes for students interested in becoming chefs.
“This will be something we don’t have in the current school,” said Olson. “Kids will be able to take it to the next level.”
Much of the new building focuses on preparing students for careers. Owatonna students will now have the opportunity to obtain nursing certification before they graduate, thanks to a nursing room that was created in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic Health System. Once complete, the room will resemble a small hospital, featuring eight beds donated by Mayo. Riverland Community College will use the facilities for nursing classes after school hours.
“Our high school and district have done a nice job building partnerships with local organizations,” said Olson.
Many of the companies that contributed to the project will receive naming rights to parts of the facilities. Local manufacturer Viracon contributed glass at cost, for a savings of over $600,000. The Wenger Corporation furnished a music suite that includes soundproof practice booths. Crews will soon install a sign by the new football field that reads “Owatonna Stadium Federated Field” in recognition of Federated Insurance’s $22 million contribution to the project.
While work on the outdoor fields is occasionally disrupted by rain, Olson notes the weather has been generally favorable. Recent rainfalls have also confirmed the efficacy of the campus’s drainage system, he says, which was a concern for some residents in the area.
Construction workers are currently finishing floors for the indoor basketball courts, weighing down rubber floors on two of the courts with heavy bricks while the glue dries. The wooden floor of the other two courts will have to be sanded repeatedly until it’s perfectly smooth. Once sanding is complete, crews will paint lines and lay down finish on the floor. Olson expects the installation of the bleachers to commence in about three weeks.
Olson also acknowledged changes to the locker rooms, which have been updated to meet Title IX requirements. The locker rooms in the existing high school date back to the 1950s, give more space to the boys’ locker rooms. The new locker rooms allot equal changing room space for male and female students, and feature gender neutral individual rooms as well.
Olson reports that the few visitors allowed to the construction site are uniformly impressed by the new auditorium, which was designed to resolve many of the challenges students and faculty faced in the existing facility. The new auditorium features a high-ceilinged scene shop backstage and an orchestra pit under the stage, accessible with an ADA compliant elevator for band members that can’t take the stairs down. The auditorium also includes LEDs embedded in the walls, which can change colors to suit different productions.
“This is not a cookie-cutter school. It is 100% built from ideas from our staff and architects,” said Olson.
Olson is pleased with the pace of progress thus far.
“Every day there’s something I haven’t seen before,” he said. “So that’s good.”
Olson urges community members to respect the no trespassing signs in front of the parking lot, saying unapproved visitors could cause safety hazards and delays on the site.
“We don’t want the opening to be delayed because of something like that,” said Olson.