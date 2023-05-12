The new Owatonna High School is nearly ready to open its doors to students and teachers.

OHS construction

Construction crews are working to complete the new Owatonna High School ahead of the summer deadline for the project. With the second and third floors nearly move-in ready, the bulk of the work has moved to the ground floor.


New OHS commons

The new school’s commons area features a massive bird’s-eye view of the Straight River and Lake Kohlmeier (Josh LaFollette photos/southernminn.com)
Third floor classroom

The new classrooms are designed for increased flexibility. Some rooms also feature workspace across the hall, where teachers can easily check in while students work independently.
OHS garage

This ventilation system will draw exhaust out of the school’s automotive garage, allowing students to work on vehicles indoors.
New OHS basketball court

Workers are currently sanding the wood floors of the new basketball courts. Bleacher installation will commence in about three weeks. (Josh LaFollette photos/southernminn.com)
New OHS auditorium

The new auditorium features a large backstage scene shop, an orchestra pit, and color-changing LEDs in the walls.

