Despite less than ideal spring weather, the construction site of the new Owatonna High School is almost unrecognizable from just a few weeks ago. Projects have been moving smoothly and quickly over the past two months.
District Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson continues to be impressed by the ongoing efforts of the crews and the swift progress they are making.
According to the construction update page, after some months of pause due to the winter weather, construction of the site has resumed. Construction of the football stadium grandstands has begun as well as installation of the underground electrical rough-ins at the stadium and other utility work. Framing for the exterior storage building has begun, as well as installation of foul poles, goal posts and batting cages having started. The crew anticipates in the next month framing, roofing and siding for the exterior storage buildings will begin, to be finishing the tennis court and start working on the multi-purpose field lighting. Varsity dugout, site fencing and utilities will also begin construction in the coming weeks.
As for the three-story classroom, work has begun preparing the third floor for concrete slabs. Crews are currently working on the roofing, drain piping and fireproofing the exterior, as well as the exterior weather barrier. Instillation of the stairs for classroom levels is also under construction.
Next month, concrete will be laid in the industrial technology space and mechanical rough-ins will begin on the third floor. An exterior face brick will also be laid.
Olson said there is a mock wall on the north side where crews created a mock up of what the brick will look like on the exterior of the building.
"It's pretty cool to see it all come together and seeing what it will look like," Olson said
Roofing has been started on the gymnasium, and the underground mechanical and electrical rough-ins for the locker room also have begun. It is anticipated next month for the roofing of the gymnasium to continue and for the structural steel for the fitness center to begin. The walking track in the gym is also slated to enter the first stages of construction next month.
The precast walls for the auditorium and music space are up and installation of load bearing masonry for both the music rooms and the scene shop are going up. Olson said the auditorium space is a significant upgrade from the current space at the existing high school.
"They'll be able to build the sets in the shop and open the doors and wheel them out easily," Olson said. "With the orchestra pit, it can be open or covered to give the stage a larger space to work with, as well. It's really cool what they'll be able to do."
Next month the crew anticipates to continue constructing load bearing masonry in the music classrooms as well as begin underground plumbing in the auditorium.
Current high school update
The Existing Owatonna High School Citizens Task Force officially submitted their recommendation to the Owatonna School Board during April's work session. The first recommendation was that the district own, operate and maintaining the C Plaza, gymnasium, locker room space and VoAg building to consolidate the district offices and maintenance spaces currently being house at the Bridge Street and Rose Street locations.
The Task Force also recommended the district enter into a development agreement with Paul Warshauer of Grande Venues/FOHS (Former Owatonna High School), LLC to seek out viable options to redevelop the areas of the building which will not be used by the district following the move to the new high school in the fall of next year.
Both recommendations were formally approved by the board during the April 27 board meeting. The approval allows 180 days for Warshauer to explore viable options for the redevelopment of the building not being used by the district.
The Task Force asked the board to reconvene near the end of the 180 days to discuss whether or not to go forward with any plans brought forth by Warshauer. Frequent meetings will be held with the district and Warshauer throughout the process.