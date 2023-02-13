Despite work around the grounds at the new Owatonna High School being paused for the winter, work on the interior of the school has gone into overdrive with several classrooms looking nearly complete.
Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson said he is continually impressed by the drastic changes weekly and even daily throughout the site.
“It’s really cool,” he said. “It’s really exciting to see it all coming together when just a few months ago it was pillars and cement.”
Olson is also happy he is able to continuously say the project remains “on time and on budget,” because there were some earlier concerns with inflation and supply chain issues.
Crews continue to add fencing throughout the sports fields around the site, but the rest of the groundwork has been discontinued until the spring, according to the construction update website.
Finishing touches are being added to the third floor of the three-story classroom. Carpet, cabinetry, ceilings and other classroom essentials are being installed. Wooden finishes are being installed outside of teacher office areas.
Olson said these will stand out among the tiled ceilings so teachers and students will easily be able to identify the space, so if a student needs to meet with a teacher, they’ll easily be able to find the space.
“Each floor has color coded accents,” Olson said. “This will help students navigate where they’re supposed to be and the colors also look like and give it that added pop.”
Tiling is being installed throughout the second floor along with painting. Nearly all of the exterior windows have been installed and on the first flood, MEP rough-in continue to be installed, and concrete is being poured.
Crews anticipate in the coming weeks, the elevator will be installed. The ceiling tile on the third floor should be complete and will begin on the second floor. Tape and mudding will begin in the A and D areas of the first floor and painting will begin as well.
Work continues in the athletic and activity spaces on the east side of the building. Basketball hoops have been installed in the main gym, steel for the scoreboard are up and terrazzo installation in the hallway has begin.
In the next month, sheetrock and insulation will begin being put up in the fitness center and electrical finishes will be added to both gyms.
Work continues to progress i the auditorium and music spaces with sheetrock, painting and MEP rough-ins and more.
Olson said he is excited for the finishing touches to be added, along with the namesake signs that will go along with several areas of the school thanks to donations and support from businesses around the community.
The auditorium will be named the Wenger Performing Art Center, and the music spaces will be named the Harry Wenger Music Suite. The commons will be named the Viracon Learning Commons and the sports fields will be named Federated Field Stadium Court and Park.
“The amount of support we’ve received from the community is truly unheard of,” Olson said. “We’re continuously grateful for the amount of support we have received and continue to receive.”
A multipurpose room — the Foundation Room — will also have a plaque recognizing the contribution from the 761 Foundation and the Owatonna Foundation.