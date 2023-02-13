Despite work around the grounds at the new Owatonna High School being paused for the winter, work on the interior of the school has gone into overdrive with several classrooms looking nearly complete.

Cabinets are being installed in the science classrooms at the new high school. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson explains current and upcoming projects at the high school. The entire project remains on time and on budget. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Crews continue to work diligently throughout the site of the new high school. More than 160 people are working daily on different projects throughout the building. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Many classrooms on the third floor of the three-story classroom in the new Owatonna High School are nearly complete. Finishing touches continue to be added with the anticipated completion over the summer. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

